TV & Movies

Watch DC’s latest ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer ahead of its February release

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. Pictures last week released the second trailer for its upcoming DC movie Birds of Prey, giving fans more insight into the eagerly awaited female-dominant movie that follows the events of Suicide Squad.

Though the first trailer confirmed that Birds of Prey would centre around the “Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” and her break up with The Joker, the new trailer revealed further information about the movie’s plot.

“When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her,” the trailer description reads.

Harley Quinn and her new teammates, meanwhile, aim to take Roman Sionis down.

Birds of Prey seems set to follow the same theatrics of Suicide Squad, but all will be revealed when the movie drops on 7 February.

Feature image: screenshot, Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Google Interpreter Mode
Google’s expanding ‘interpreter mode’ to more hotels and airports
Google 13 Jan 2020
News

