Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google’s expanding ‘interpreter mode’ to more hotels and airports

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Google Interpreter Mode

Google last week announced a new “interpreter mode” business solution that will allow the likes of airports and hotels to access the translation tool via Nest Hub devices.

This means that business can now set up interpreter mode in places like airport lounges and hotel lobbies to help staff communicate better with foreign customers.

Interpreter mode, which can translate 29 languages in real-time in both text and audio formats, was first revealed at CES 2019 before rolling out on Google Home devices last February.

According to Google, the service is now available in a number of hotels and airports around the United States, as well as Qatar’s W Doha Hotel and Japan’s Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu.

Businesses interested in using the tool can sign up for the “full-service solution” via the company’s website.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Facebook Ad transparency
Facebook plans to roll out more ad transparency tools this year
Facebook 13 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.