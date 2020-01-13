Google last week announced a new “interpreter mode” business solution that will allow the likes of airports and hotels to access the translation tool via Nest Hub devices.

This means that business can now set up interpreter mode in places like airport lounges and hotel lobbies to help staff communicate better with foreign customers.

Interpreter mode, which can translate 29 languages in real-time in both text and audio formats, was first revealed at CES 2019 before rolling out on Google Home devices last February.

According to Google, the service is now available in a number of hotels and airports around the United States, as well as Qatar’s W Doha Hotel and Japan’s Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu.

Businesses interested in using the tool can sign up for the “full-service solution” via the company’s website.

Feature image: Google