No load shedding on Tuesday despite threat of flooded coal

There’s some good Eskom news today. The power utility ensured South Africans that Tuesday will be the third day in a row without load shedding, despite inclement weather in Mpumalanga.

In a tweeted update on Tuesday morning, Eskom did mention that the power system is “under pressure” due to heavy rains over South Africa’s principle coal producing province, but this hasn’t affected power production this morning.

There is a chance of flooding around power stations and feeding mines, but Eskom is “monitoring” the situation.

It also states that it has enough emergency reserves to mitigate load shedding should disaster occur.

Unplanned breakdowns down

More importantly is the improvement in unplanned breakdowns.

After sitting at 13 800 MW yesterday, the number now stands at 11 700 MW, the lowest figure we’ve seen since early December.

Despite the good news, Eskom still doesn’t want you using power.

“We request our customers to work with us by reducing their demand as far as possible in order to help avoid or reduce the level of load shedding,” it added.

“We will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system to keep users and the public of changes as they occur.”

Feature image: Shane Rounce via Unsplash