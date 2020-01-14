Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

No load shedding on Tuesday despite threat of flooded coal

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
eskom load shedding power electricity shane rounce unsplash

There’s some good Eskom news today. The power utility ensured South Africans that Tuesday will be the third day in a row without load shedding, despite inclement weather in Mpumalanga.

In a tweeted update on Tuesday morning, Eskom did mention that the power system is “under pressure” due to heavy rains over South Africa’s principle coal producing province, but this hasn’t affected power production this morning.

There is a chance of flooding around power stations and feeding mines, but Eskom is “monitoring” the situation.

It also states that it has enough emergency reserves to mitigate load shedding should disaster occur.

Unplanned breakdowns down

More importantly is the improvement in unplanned breakdowns.

After sitting at 13 800 MW yesterday, the number now stands at 11 700 MW, the lowest figure we’ve seen since early December.

Despite the good news, Eskom still doesn’t want you using power.

“We request our customers to work with us by reducing their demand as far as possible in order to help avoid or reduce the level of load shedding,” it added.

“We will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system to keep users and the public of changes as they occur.”

Feature image: Shane Rounce via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
windows 7 update page christiaan colen
Windows 7 is now unsupported: here’s what you should know
Operating systems 14 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.