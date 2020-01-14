Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Operating systems

Windows 7 is now unsupported: here’s what you should know

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
windows 7 update page christiaan colen

More than a decade after its launch, Microsoft is finally ending support for Windows 7 today. And it’s a big deal.

PCs running the legacy OS will no longer receive TLC from Microsoft. No patches will be issued, nor security holes plugged.

“While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” the company added.

From today, more than a third of desktops are at risk.

According to NetMarketShare, 32.7% of all PCs connected to the internet in December were running Windows 7. 47.6% were using on Windows 10.

What if I want to keep Windows 7?

Microsoft doesn’t offer much help.

It does encourage users to upgrade to or install Windows 10 (you can do this for free here). And if they’re unable, it recommends purchasing a new PC entirely.

For businesses, you can also purchase extended support that’ll give you coverage until 2023.

But if you’re a home user and really, really want to keep Windows 7, you should probably consider unplugging your PC from the internet.

Feature image: the Windows 7 update centre, by Christiaan Colen via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0, resized)

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Black Widow
Plunge into Romanoff’s past in Marvel’s latest ‘Black Widow’ trailer
TV & Movies 14 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.