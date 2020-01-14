Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
TV & Movies

Plunge into Romanoff’s past in Marvel’s latest ‘Black Widow’ trailer

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Black Widow

Marvel on Monday dropped a “Special Look” trailer for Black Widow, teasing fans with even more scenes from the beloved character’s first standalone film.

In the trailer, we get to see more of Natasha Romanoff’s family and discover that the title character is “on the run” from a mysterious enemy.

Like the first teaser trailer, which Marvel released back in December, the new footage promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride into Black Widow’s past.

Black Widow is set to drop on 1 May 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Marvel Entertainment via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
Google Assistant
Household notes and Scheduled Actions: what’s coming to Google Assistant in 2020
Google 14 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.