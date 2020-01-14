Plunge into Romanoff’s past in Marvel’s latest ‘Black Widow’ trailer

Marvel on Monday dropped a “Special Look” trailer for Black Widow, teasing fans with even more scenes from the beloved character’s first standalone film.

In the trailer, we get to see more of Natasha Romanoff’s family and discover that the title character is “on the run” from a mysterious enemy.

Like the first teaser trailer, which Marvel released back in December, the new footage promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride into Black Widow’s past.

Black Widow is set to drop on 1 May 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Marvel Entertainment via YouTube