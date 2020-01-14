Burn Media Sites
Household notes and Scheduled Actions: what’s coming to Google Assistant in 2020

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google Assistant

At CES 2020, Google revealed new updates coming to Google Assistant, including “household notes” and Scheduled Actions.

According to the company, household notes will allow Smart Display users to set up “digital sticky notes” on their device home screens rather than on paper.

“Anyone at home can create or view these notes without needing to sign in,” Google explained.

Additionally, users will also be able to set up “household contacts” for easy access to important phone numbers as well.

“With a new feature called Scheduled Actions coming out later this year, you will be able to ask the Assistant to turn on/off or start/stop a compatible smart device at the time of your choosing,” the company further revealed.

This means users will be able to schedule the activation of smart devices like coffee machines and air conditions via the Assistant too.

Google also announced the development of “natural reading of long-form content” on the Assistant. The feature will ultimately help the assistant sound more realistic when reading longer sentences out loud.

While the new features are set to roll out later this year, the company last week also revealed the expansion of “interpreter mode” to more airport and hotel businesses.

Feature image: Assistant’s Household Notes and Scheduled Actions, by Google 

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

