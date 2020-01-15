App analytics firm Sensor Tower on Tuesday unveiled its definitive list of the apps that got thumbs smashing download buttons in 2019.

Grabbing info from both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, the company saw global downloads in 2019 jump to 114.9-billion, an increase of 9.1% over the previous year.

But before we get into the juicy list, here’s some background and notable performances from apps and publishers.

Dominating these downloads is Facebook. Unsurprisingly, the app publisher and social networking giant claimed four of the top five most downloaded apps in Q4 2019.

ByteDance’s short video app TikTok was placed second, underlining its remarkable success in 2019. Sensor Tower noted the app saw nearly 220-million downloads during Q4 2019, an increase of 24% over Q3 2019.

“India was responsible for nearly 45% of TikTok’s first-time downloads in 2019,” Sensor Tower added.

Likee, TikTok’s rival that’s big in India and received almost all of its downloads from the Play Store, placed just below Instagram on the 2019 global downloads chart.

YouTube eclipsed Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger as the second most-downloaded app in Q4 2019 on the App Store. TikTok was the biggest app on the platform.

Notably, Disney+ entered the chart in ninth, and was among the biggest downloads on iPad too.

But that’s enough background.

These are the biggest apps of 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

WhatsApp TikTok Messenger Facebook Instagram Likee SHAREit YouTube Snapchat Netflix UC Browser Spotify YouTube Music PicsArt Uber Wish Amazon Helo Hotstar Twitter

You can have a look at the full report over on the analytics firm’s site here.

Feature image: the TikTok logo, by Andy Walker/Memeburn