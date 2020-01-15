Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

How many of 2019’s biggest mobile apps do you still use?

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
tiktok stock 1, apps

App analytics firm Sensor Tower on Tuesday unveiled its definitive list of the apps that got thumbs smashing download buttons in 2019.

Grabbing info from both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, the company saw global downloads in 2019 jump to 114.9-billion, an increase of 9.1% over the previous year.

But before we get into the juicy list, here’s some background and notable performances from apps and publishers.

Dominating these downloads is Facebook. Unsurprisingly, the app publisher and social networking giant claimed four of the top five most downloaded apps in Q4 2019.

ByteDance’s short video app TikTok was placed second, underlining its remarkable success in 2019. Sensor Tower noted the app saw nearly 220-million downloads during Q4 2019, an increase of 24% over Q3 2019.

“India was responsible for nearly 45% of TikTok’s first-time downloads in 2019,” Sensor Tower added.

Likee, TikTok’s rival that’s big in India and received almost all of its downloads from the Play Store, placed just below Instagram on the 2019 global downloads chart.

YouTube eclipsed Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger as the second most-downloaded app in Q4 2019 on the App Store. TikTok was the biggest app on the platform.

Notably, Disney+ entered the chart in ninth, and was among the biggest downloads on iPad too.

But that’s enough background.

These are the biggest apps of 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

  1. WhatsApp
  2. TikTok
  3. Messenger
  4. Facebook
  5. Instagram
  6. Likee
  7. SHAREit
  8. YouTube
  9. Snapchat
  10. Netflix
  11. UC Browser
  12. Spotify
  13. YouTube Music
  14. PicsArt
  15. Uber
  16. Wish
  17. Amazon
  18. Helo
  19. Hotstar
  20. Twitter

You can have a look at the full report over on the analytics firm’s site here.

Feature image: the TikTok logo, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Instagram DM web
Instagram is letting some users send DMs from the web
Instagram 15 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.