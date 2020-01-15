Instagram is letting some users send DMs from the web

A report by The Verge on Tuesday revealed that Instagram is testing a new direct messages feature on the web version of the platform.

This means that Instagram users could soon read and reply to DMs on the company’s website rather than through the Instagram app.

The web feature will also work similarly to the app version, and allow users to create groups, send media and view unread messages.

Additionally, users will be able to opt into desktop notifications too.

According to the report, Instagram is currently rolling out the feature to a “small percentage” of users around the world.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn