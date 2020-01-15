Burn Media Sites
Google

iPhones can now be used as Google security keys thanks to Smart Lock update

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
iPhone Google security key

iPhone lovers can now use their devices as Google security keys thanks to a new Google Smart Lock update on iOS.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the update allows Apple users to sign in to their Google Accounts using their iPhones for added security. When users attempt to sign in they will be promoted to verify the process on their iPhones.

Google first launched the two-step verification feature on Android last April for all devices running Android 7 Nougat and newer.

iPhone users, meanwhile, can now access the feature via the latest Google Smart Lock update for iOS.

Feature image: Paul Hanaoka via Unsplash

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

