iPhone lovers can now use their devices as Google security keys thanks to a new Google Smart Lock update on iOS.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the update allows Apple users to sign in to their Google Accounts using their iPhones for added security. When users attempt to sign in they will be promoted to verify the process on their iPhones.

Google first launched the two-step verification feature on Android last April for all devices running Android 7 Nougat and newer.

iPhone users, meanwhile, can now access the feature via the latest Google Smart Lock update for iOS.

Feature image: Paul Hanaoka via Unsplash