Facebook updates Privacy Checkup to ‘guide you through’ privacy on the platform

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Facebook Privacy Checkup update

Facebook has updated its Privacy Checkup tool to help users better understand their privacy choices on the platform.

According to the company, the new “revamped” Privacy Checkup gives users more information about their privacy and also provides tips on how to improve it.

As part of the update, the tool will now include “Who Can See What You Share” and “How to Keep Your Account Secure” tabs.

The features allow users to review the information they share and also suggests more secure login options such as stronger passwords and alerts.

Additionally, “How People Can Find You on Facebook” allows users to review whether they can be searched for, or sent friend requests, on the platform.

Through the new Privacy Checkup, users are also able to see what information they share with third-party apps.

“You can also remove the apps you no longer use,”  Facebook said.

This week, the company also launched Login Notification, which alerts users when they use their Facebook accounts to sign in to third-party apps.

Feature image: Facebook

Facebook
Facebook will notify you when you sign in to other apps
Facebook 16 Jan 2020
Read More
