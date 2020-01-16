Facebook is launching a new feature that will send users an in-app notification and email when their Facebook account has been used to login to a third-party app.

This means that when you opt to “sign in with Facebook” on another app, the company will now keep you informed with “Login Notifications”.

“The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with third-party apps, with a clear path to edit those settings,” the company explained on its developers blog.

In addition to notifying users when they’ve signed in to a third-party app, Facebook’s Login Notifications will also alert users when they sign in again after a session has ended.

Last week, the company also revealed new ad transparency tools in an effort to further improve privacy on Facebook.

Feature image: Pixabay via Pexels