Google on Wednesday revealed a new feature on Search that gives users a simpler way to shop for fashion items on mobile.

According to the company, when you’re looking for things like clothes and shoes on Google, you will now see shoppable search results in one place.

Google believes that this tweak will allow you to “easily browse lots of different stores and brands at once”, rather than sift through irrelevant images and results on Search or Google Images.

“You’ll also have quick access to reviews in case you need help making a decision,” the company explained on its website.

The update to Search comes after Google introduced shopping features on Google Images in August last year.

Meanwhile, the company plans to include other shopping categories, beyond clothing, in future updates.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn