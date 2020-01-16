Burn Media Sites
Microsoft

Microsoft Edge Chromium browser is now available to download

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Microsoft Edge Chromium

After teasing the updated Edge logo in November last year, Microsoft on Wednesday officially released the new Edge Chromium browser for all users to download.

According to Microsoft, Edge Chromium was “rebuilt from the ground up” to provide users with improved performance, privacy and security.

The browser also features a host of new features that allow users to customise their experience, including “Focused, Inspirational, or Informational” homepage layouts and “Collections”.

“Integrated with Office 365, Collections makes it easier than ever to collect, organize, share, and export web content to Word or Excel,” the company explained on its website.

Additionally, the new Edge also features InPrivate mode and Tracking Prevention to help users control their privacy and security.

Much like Google’s Incognito Mode, Edge’s InPrivate mode allows users to browse without their search history being collected or stored. Tracking Prevention, meanwhile, blocks websites from tracking your browsing habits.

“Microsoft Defender SmartScreen automatically protects you online from security issues, phishing schemes, and malicious software,” the company further revealed.

Edge is also now compatible with a number of extensions too, including AdBlock and Microsoft Personal Assistant.

Previously available in beta, the new browser is now open for Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS users to download.

Feature image: Microsoft 

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

