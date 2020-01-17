According to a report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), last year was the second hottest year in recorded history.

2019 was almost as hot as 2016 (the hottest year ever recorded) and suggests that global warming is rapidly intensifying.

In fact, in 2019 the surface temperature of the Earth was 1.1°C warmer than the pre-industrial era, namely 1850-1900.

“Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one. This trend is expected to continue because of record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” the organisation explained in its report.

“The average global temperature has risen by about 1.1°C since the pre-industrial era and ocean heat content is at a record level. On the current path of CO2 emissions, we are heading towards a temperature increase of 3 to 5°C by the end of century” WMO SG Petteri Taalas pic.twitter.com/MywSs1eDTE — WMO | OMM (@WMO) January 15, 2020

Due to carbon emissions, the WMO also believes that we can expect an increase in temperature of up to 5°C by the end of the century.

With a recent increase in extreme weather conditions around the world, there’s no doubt that the Earth is bearing the brunt of climate change and global warming.

Last year alone the Amazonian rainforest fires shocked the world while even here in South Africa, we saw a series of tornados hit parts of the country.

It doesn’t look good for climate change in 2020 either, as, even now, devastating fires continue to rage across Australia.

According to WMO’s Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, “we expect to see much extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades”.

Feature image: Pixabay via Pexels