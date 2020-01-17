Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Breaks in undersea cables slows South Africa’s internet to a crawl

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
ethernet cable

A number of internet service providers (ISPs) across South Africa are currently experiencing intermittent access to international sites.

Afrihost, Axxess and WebAfrica all confirmed on their status pages on Friday that users will experience “major” disruptions today, especially those trying to access international sites.

According to Afrihost, its upstream provider has noted breaks in the SAT3 and WACS undersea cables off the coast of Gabon are the prime suspects.

WebAfrica warns that these breaks will cause increased latency and packet loss — longer load times and more page loading errors.

The breaks are affecting ADSL, fixed wireless, hosting and fibre services.

There’s currently no estimated time of recovery.

The service disruption comes after a number of ISPs were hit by DDoS attacks late in 2019, which also slowed internet access to a crawl for many across South Africa.

Feature image: Pixabay via Pexels

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Sabrina Part 3
‘Sabrina’s upcoming season is set to be darker than ever before
Streaming 17 Jan 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.