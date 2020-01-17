‘Sabrina’s upcoming season is set to be darker than ever before

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for part three of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, giving fans a taste of the dark adventure yet to come.

Though most of season three is a mystery, the new trailer reveals that Sabrina and her friends will find themselves in the series’ darkest moments yet as they wade through hell (quite literally) on a rescue mission.

The trailer also highlights Sabrina’s internal struggle between good and evil, though unlike previous seasons it seems the title character is ready to embrace her dark side as the queen of hell.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will hit Netflix on 24 January 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Netflix via YouTube