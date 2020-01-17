Burn Media Sites
‘Sabrina’s upcoming season is set to be darker than ever before

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Sabrina Part 3

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for part three of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, giving fans a taste of the dark adventure yet to come.

Though most of season three is a mystery, the new trailer reveals that Sabrina and her friends will find themselves in the series’ darkest moments yet as they wade through hell (quite literally) on a rescue mission.

The trailer also highlights Sabrina’s internal struggle between good and evil, though unlike previous seasons it seems the title character is ready to embrace her dark side as the queen of hell.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will hit Netflix on 24 January 2020.

Feature image: screenshot, Netflix via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

