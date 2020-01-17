Burn Media Sites
Facebook scraps plans to shove ads into WhatsApp

Andy Walker
Andy Walker
WhatsApp

Facebook will no longer be included in WhatsApp according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal (paywalled).

Initial plans detailed by The Verge (via India’s Economic Times) suggested that the social network was planning to integrate advertisements into the chat service back in 2018.

They wouldn’t be placed in your chats though, but rather WhatsApp Status, its Instagram Stories-like feature.

According to the paper however, it’s been shelved, at least for now.

The social network has “disbanded” the team responsible for discovering ways to integrate ads into the service, it cited “people familiar with the matter”.

That’s a good thing for users. WhatsApp seems to be the last bastion of Facebook that isn’t infiltrated by ads. And it’s this threat that led to the resignation of the company’s founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2018.

It also led to this classic tweet by Acton, which itself started a mild online movement.

There’s no telling that Facebook won’t be including ads to WhatsApp in the future, but at least it won’t happen tomorrow.

Feature image: the WhatsApp app icon, by Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

