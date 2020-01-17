Burn Media Sites
Chrome’s new ‘media hub’ lets you pause, play everything from one place

Shereesa Moodley
Shereesa Moodley
Chrome media hub

Google on Thursday revealed a new Chrome update that allows users to pause and play media from a single “media hub” on the browser.

This means that you can now control the music or videos you’re watching from one place without having to scurry to open the right tab first.

“Just click the icon in the top right corner of Chrome on desktop, open the new media hub and manage what’s playing from there,” Google explained on its news blog.

The media hub icon, which pops up once you start a video or song on Chrome, will display everything that’s playing and allow you to stop, start or rewind.

“Designed to minimize any disruptions to whatever you need to get done in your browser, the new media hub helps you to be more productive,” Google further noted.

Though the company was reportedly testing the still “buggy” feature in July last year, the update is now available for Chrome on Mac, Linux and Windows.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

