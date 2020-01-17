Peacock is the latest streaming service from NBCUniversal

At an investor presentation on Thursday, NBCUniversal officially unveiled its upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

Giving potential users a glimpse of they can expect from the service, the Comcast-owned company announced Peacock’s launch date, pricing tiers and plans for original shows.

“From world-class originals and treasured hits, to blockbuster films and streaming channels, Peacock will offer consumers everything fans love to watch, all in one place,” the company said in a press release.

According to NBC, the ad-supported platform will offer two tiers of service in the form of Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While Peacock Free will offer subscribers a range of content such as “classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming” at no cost, the Premium option will feature full access to Peacock originals, early access to late-night talk shows and next-day access to broadcast series for $4.99 per month.

Additionally, current Comcast customers can enjoy Premium at no extra cost, and users can pay an extra $5 a month for an ad-free experience.

“By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late-night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace,” the company further noted.

Besides its own slate of original content, Peacock will also include several popular shows such as Law and Order and Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as Parks and Recreation and The Office.

The latter, in fact, will officially leave Netflix in 2021 to become a part of Peacock.

Peacock will launch in the United States on 15 July 2020, with early bird Premium access for Comcast customers launching on 15 April.

Feature image: JESHOOTS.com via Pexels