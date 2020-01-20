A report by Reuters revealed that Huawei will replace Google Maps services with TomTom on its future smart devices thanks to a new deal between the two companies.

According to the publication, navigation and mapping company TomTom confirmed the deal in a statement on Friday.

The deal will see Huawei introduce another alternative to Google’s programmes and apps after it was banned from trading with the American company last year.

TomTom will join a range of Google-free services from Huawei, including its Harmony OS and App Gallery.

News of the deal comes after a report in August last year suggested that Huawei was developing its own Map Kit for developers.

The company itself, however, is yet to formally announce the deal with TomTom.

Feature image: Huawei’s AppGallery, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

