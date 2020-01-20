Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

No load shedding on Tuesday despite 1100 MW of outages on Monday

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding

Despite a steep drop in capacity thanks to unplanned outages and breakdowns on Monday, Eskom believes that it can still avoid load shedding on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Eskom called its system “constrained” but did not believe it’s cause for concern.

What perhaps is worrying is the more than 1100 MW of unavailable generational capacity due to unplanned outages and breakdowns.

“The system remains constrained with unplanned outages or breakdowns at 12 832 MW as of 5pm this evening and our teams continue to work around the clock to reduce these incidents,” it wrote.

Just 12 hours ago, unplanned breakdowns were at 11 712 MW.

What is saving South Africa is the lower than predicted demand, which allowed Eskom to save emergency diesel.

The power utility will provide updates should the situation worsen, it concluded.

As for schedules, you can find load shedding periods for your city or municipality across the country here.

Feature image: AP X 90 via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.