No load shedding on Tuesday despite 1100 MW of outages on Monday

Despite a steep drop in capacity thanks to unplanned outages and breakdowns on Monday, Eskom believes that it can still avoid load shedding on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Eskom called its system “constrained” but did not believe it’s cause for concern.

What perhaps is worrying is the more than 1100 MW of unavailable generational capacity due to unplanned outages and breakdowns.

“The system remains constrained with unplanned outages or breakdowns at 12 832 MW as of 5pm this evening and our teams continue to work around the clock to reduce these incidents,” it wrote.

Just 12 hours ago, unplanned breakdowns were at 11 712 MW.

What is saving South Africa is the lower than predicted demand, which allowed Eskom to save emergency diesel.

The power utility will provide updates should the situation worsen, it concluded.

As for schedules, you can find load shedding periods for your city or municipality across the country here.

Feature image: AP X 90 via Unsplash

