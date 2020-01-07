3 excellent weather apps for Android and iOS

Keeping track of the weather (especially in Cape Town) isn’t the easiest of tasks.

In a city where all four seasons can gust through in a single day, it might be a good idea to familiarise yourself with a weather app.

And we have three stellar apps for Android and iOS that might tickle your fancy.

Wunderground

We’ve covered Wunderground a number of times on Memeburn and Gearburn, but the app does deserve the praise. It’s my traditional weather app of choice, and is a hive of information for weather lovers.

It hosts a number of official and personal weather stations set up at multiple locations across the world. For those in large cities, this is particularly useful as conditions can change across various suburbs.

Additionally, Wunderground also gives users a “Feels like” temperature reading, a crowdsourced system that notifies the service of overhead conditions, and other more granular information including what hour of the day rain is set to fall, and a graphical outlook of weather conditions throughout the week.

The app is free and available for Android and iOS.

Yr

It’s remarkable how many people swear by this Norwegian-based weather service’s app.

Much simpler to navigate than Wunderground and cleaner visually, Yr strips down the weather app experience to only include the bare essentials. With that said, the app does include a timeline-based forecasting system, allowing users to see the predicted weather conditions in six-hour chunks.

There’s also a graphical layout for those with larger screens or using the app on a tablet, that also includes atmospheric pressure and cloud cover.

Users can also add multiple cities on the app’s home screen, making it a great app for those roadtripping between cities.

The app is free and available for Android and iOS.

Accuweather

Another stellar suggestion is Accuweather.

For snapshot looks at the weather at present and conditions to come, few apps come close. The home page displays practically everything one should know, including the current temperature, what it calls the “RealFeel”, windspeed and a “Looking Ahead” section, outlining conditions verbally for the coming days.

Accuweather also caters for the info-hungry, with tables for hourly and daily conditions, animated maps detailing a number of metrics, and a video section, which is more a punt towards Accuweather’s larger website content.

If you ignore the annoying ads at the bottom of the page, the app also adds a persistent weather notification strip in the notification bar.

The app is free and available for Android and iOS.

Feature image: composite, yr.no, Wunderground, and Accuweather, via Google Play Store