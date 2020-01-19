Burn Media Sites
#WhatsAppDown: WhatsApp suffers its first global service issues of 2020

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
whatsapp scam skygofree stock memeburn

For the first time this year, WhatsApp is reportedly down for a number of users worldwide according to reports on social media.

Service status aggregator DownDetector also suggests that a swathe of users in central Europe, Indonesia and Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, the Middle East, and Brazil are unable to access the service.

Although #WhatsAppDown is trending on Twitter worldwide and also in South Africa, the chat service is still functional for us down in Cape Town.

The issue is unrelated to the undersea cable break experienced off the coast of Gabon, which has affected South Africa’s international internet access over the weekend.

Services like Twitter and a number of international gaming servers were inaccessible, however Twitter access has since been restored.

It’s not yet clear why WhatsApp is experiencing issues on Sunday, or when normal service will resume.

Feature image: the WhatsApp icon, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

