Netflix is releasing yet another interactive special, this time in the form of Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal. “You drive the…
City of Cape Town adds stacks of useful info to its weekly dam report
The City of Cape Town’s latest dam report looks a lot different, adding some new info going into the city’s final summer months.
Published on Monday, the report now includes a breakdown of water produced from various sources, including the primary dams, minor dams, ground water and springs, and desalination plants.
Image: City of CT
That breakdown, as of 24 February, was 717, 16, 9, and 13-million litres per day, respectively.
Overall, Cape Town consumed 755-million litres per day in total last week.
Along with the warmer weather, this dropped major dam levels to 65.9% — still more than 10% higher than February 2019’s levels, but markedly lower than years prior to 2015.
The City of Cape Town has also included a breakdown of minor dam levels and usage, affecting smaller suburbs around Cape Town.
Image: City of CT
At present, minor dam levels stand at 55.7%, dropping 1.8% over the previous week.
Finally, it’s improved its rainfall reporting by adding a monthly accumulation graph for Wemmershoek Dam. It’s a great addition for understanding how wet the forthcoming winter could be.
Image: City of CT
Read the new weekly dam report here.
Feature image: the Wemmershoek Dam (foreground), with the Berg River (middle right) and Theewaterskloof Dam (background) from the air, by Andy Walker/Memeburn