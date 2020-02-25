Burn Media Sites
Natural World & Green Tech

City of Cape Town adds stacks of useful info to its weekly dam report

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
cape town dam levels 2019

The City of Cape Town’s latest dam report looks a lot different, adding some new info going into the city’s final summer months.

Published on Monday, the report now includes a breakdown of water produced from various sources, including the primary dams, minor dams, ground water and springs, and desalination plants.

Image: City of CT

That breakdown, as of 24 February, was 717, 16, 9, and 13-million litres per day, respectively.

Overall, Cape Town consumed 755-million litres per day in total last week.

Along with the warmer weather, this dropped major dam levels to 65.9% — still more than 10% higher than February 2019’s levels, but markedly lower than years prior to 2015.

The City of Cape Town has also included a breakdown of minor dam levels and usage, affecting smaller suburbs around Cape Town.

Image: City of CT

At present, minor dam levels stand at 55.7%, dropping 1.8% over the previous week.

Finally, it’s improved its rainfall reporting by adding a monthly accumulation graph for Wemmershoek Dam. It’s a great addition for understanding how wet the forthcoming winter could be.

Image: City of CT

Read the new weekly dam report here.

Feature image: the Wemmershoek Dam (foreground), with the Berg River (middle right) and Theewaterskloof Dam (background) from the air, by Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

