Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

Eskom won’t suspend load shedding for peak hour traffic today

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
eskom load shedding

Eskom will not suspend Stage 2 load shedding at all tomorrow, especially during peak hour traffic periods, due to higher than expected demand.

In an update issued late on Tuesday, it called on South Africans to reduce their electricity usage, as unplanned outages stood at 11.7 GW.

It suspendeded load shedding on Tuesday morning to accommodate the morning rush hour across the country’s major cities, but was unable to do the same in the afternoon.

Eskom’s latest update means that the utility won’t suspend load shedding for peak traffic periods at all on Wednesday. You’re just going to have to deal with those dead traffic lights, South Africa.

Load shedding is set to come to an end at 6am Thursday, but it’s likely — especially if offline units do not return to service — that the utility to extend rolling blackouts through the weekend.

Eskom has noted that it would issue updates if this is indeed the case.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the country’s largest cities’ and municipalities’ schedules right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
online security africa phishing
The ‘password reset’ email phishing scam is still extremely effective
Security 5 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.