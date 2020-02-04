Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

Update: Eskom’s traffic congestion plan to continue between Stage 2 load shedding

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
eskom load shedding power electricity nikola johnny mirkovic unsplash

Update, Tuesday 4 Feb, 4pm: Eskom will not suspend load shedding between 4pm and 6pm today as per its pilot programme to alleviate traffic congestion. This is due to “higher than expected demand”.

At 1.30pm, the utility lost an additional 400 MW of generation capacity compared to 6am.

Original article: Eskom will today continue its “pilot programme” of switching the lights back on for peak hour traffic, then plunging the country back into Stage 2 load shedding for the rest of the day.

The utility earlier this week announced that load shedding would continue until 6am Thursday.

It has also suspended load shedding daily between 6am-9am and 4pm-6pm to “ease traffic congestion” when possible.

There is some good news though. While the utility’s still replenishing emergency reserves, unavailable capacity is at 11 398 MW, one of the lowest figures we’ve seen this year. It’s still nearly 2000 MW above its target of 9500 MW.

“Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure timeous return to service,” Eskom concluded.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the country’s largest cities’ and municipalities’ schedules right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Feature image: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Fast 9 trailer
They’re making another ‘Fast’ movie, and this is its trailer
TV & Movies 4 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.