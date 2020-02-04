Update, Tuesday 4 Feb, 4pm: Eskom will not suspend load shedding between 4pm and 6pm today as per its pilot programme to alleviate traffic congestion. This is due to “higher than expected demand”.

At 1.30pm, the utility lost an additional 400 MW of generation capacity compared to 6am.

Original article: Eskom will today continue its “pilot programme” of switching the lights back on for peak hour traffic, then plunging the country back into Stage 2 load shedding for the rest of the day.

The utility earlier this week announced that load shedding would continue until 6am Thursday.

It has also suspended load shedding daily between 6am-9am and 4pm-6pm to “ease traffic congestion” when possible.

There is some good news though. While the utility’s still replenishing emergency reserves, unavailable capacity is at 11 398 MW, one of the lowest figures we’ve seen this year. It’s still nearly 2000 MW above its target of 9500 MW.

“Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure timeous return to service,” Eskom concluded.

Feature image: Nikola Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash