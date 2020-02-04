They’re making another ‘Fast’ movie, and this is its trailer

If eight movies and one spin-off weren’t enough Fast and Furious for you, rest assured there’s yet another movie on the way.

Now dubbed “The Fast Saga”, the famous street racing franchise is set to release its ninth movie later this year in the form of Fast 9.

According to the movie’s official trailer, the new chapter will see main character Dom “confront the sins of his past” and “stop a world-shattering plot” with his old crew.

This time around, in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and the usual overload of all-star actors, the cast will also include a villainous John Cena.

Fast 9, and an inevitable series of ridiculous car stunts, will hit cinemas on 22 May this year.

Feature image: screenshot, The Fast Saga via YouTube