Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
TV & Movies

They’re making another ‘Fast’ movie, and this is its trailer

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Fast 9 trailer

If eight movies and one spin-off weren’t enough Fast and Furious for you, rest assured there’s yet another movie on the way.

Now dubbed “The Fast Saga”, the famous street racing franchise is set to release its ninth movie later this year in the form of Fast 9.

According to the movie’s official trailer, the new chapter will see main character Dom “confront the sins of his past” and “stop a world-shattering plot” with his old crew.

This time around, in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and the usual overload of all-star actors, the cast will also include a villainous John Cena.

Fast 9, and an inevitable series of ridiculous car stunts, will hit cinemas on 22 May this year.

Feature image: screenshot, The Fast Saga via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.