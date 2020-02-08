Gauteng, Free State under heavy rain and flood warnings on Saturday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday issued a warning for “heavy rain” which could lead to “localised flooding” in parts of Gauteng and Free State, continuing the stormy weather that has formed across the country this week.

Flooding likely across Gauteng, SAWS warns

Areas like Brakpan, Boksberg, Midvaal and “parts of Johannesburg” are all covered by the warning, which has been extended until 11pm Saturday.

Warning:08/02/2020 08h00 TO:08/02/2020 11h00 Heavy rain leading to localized flooding observed in Ekurhuleni (Brakpan, Tsakane, Springs, Boksburg and KwaThema), Midvaal and Lesedi LMs and parts of Johannesburg in Gauteng. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

⚠️Alert:⚠️Please be very vigilant. Avoid the roads today. Update- extending of times Warning:08/02/2020 11h20 TO:08/02/2020 15h00 Heavy rain leading to flooding observed over City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand, and Sedibeng of Gauteng. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

Warning:08/02/2020 14h40 TO:08/02/2020 23h00 Flooding- from continuous on and off showers is still possible in Gauteng (Update) for the rest of the day. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

Another warning for central and eastern parts of Free State also warns of heavy rain and possible localised flooding. This warning, however, lasts until 9pm Saturday.

Warning:08/02/2020 08h40 TO:08/02/2020 21h00 Heavy rain- leading to possible localized and flash flooding is observed over the central and eastern parts of Free State Province today (08/01/2020). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

SAWS has also issued a warning for possible flooding across central and south-eastern North West until 10pm Saturday.

Warning:08/02/2020 09h00 TO:08/02/2020 22h00 Flooding- localized flooding is possible over the central and south eastern parts of the North West Province today (08/01/2020). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

And finally, a heavy rain warning is also in effect for parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.

Warning:08/02/2020 10h00 TO:08/02/2020 20h00 Heavy rain- Leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over parts of Uthukela, Umgungundlovu and Harry Gwala (DM's)(KZN)today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

