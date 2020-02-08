Burn Media Sites
Natural World & Green Tech

Gauteng, Free State under heavy rain and flood warnings on Saturday

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
gauteng heavy rain warnings

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday issued a warning for “heavy rain” which could lead to “localised flooding” in parts of Gauteng and Free State, continuing the stormy weather that has formed across the country this week.

Flooding likely across Gauteng, SAWS warns

Areas like Brakpan, Boksberg, Midvaal and “parts of Johannesburg” are all covered by the warning, which has been extended until 11pm Saturday.

Another warning for central and eastern parts of Free State also warns of heavy rain and possible localised flooding. This warning, however, lasts until 9pm Saturday.

SAWS has also issued a warning for possible flooding across central and south-eastern North West until 10pm Saturday.

And finally, a heavy rain warning is also in effect for parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.

Follow the South African Weather Service

Weather is fickle and subject to change, so we’d recommend following SAWS on its official Twitter account, especially for updates on the developing weather across Gauteng and Free State.

And be sure to bookmark its warnings portal too, where it regularly updates the advisories and more serious information on the daily.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

More

News

