Stage 1 load shedding on Monday, Eskom to pause on Sunday night

Eskom announced some good news on Sunday evening. The power utility will at 9pm halt load shedding, but will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Monday from 9am.

The late start takes “into consideration the peak traffic rush hour,” tweeted the utility.

On Saturday, Eskom’s unavailable capacity due to outages dropped to 10 852 MW from 12 455 MW recorded earlier this week. However, it lost another 300 MW over the course of the day on Sunday.

It added that the “risk” of load shedding remains for the rest of the week, but it has recovered the dam levels at its pumped storage schemes.

