Infrastructure

Stage 1 load shedding on Monday, Eskom to pause on Sunday night

load shedding candle eskom, load shedding on monday

Eskom announced some good news on Sunday evening. The power utility will at 9pm halt load shedding, but will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Monday from 9am.

The late start takes “into consideration the peak traffic rush hour,” tweeted the utility.

On Saturday, Eskom’s unavailable capacity due to outages dropped to 10 852 MW from 12 455 MW recorded earlier this week. However, it lost another 300 MW over the course of the day on Sunday.

It added that the “risk” of load shedding remains for the rest of the week, but it has recovered the dam levels at its pumped storage schemes.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

