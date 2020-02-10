Use engagement principles to get your emails to the inbox [Sponsored]

Everlytic, a software company specialising in digital messaging and marketing automation, has released another thought leadership white paper; this time, explaining how businesses can improve their email delivery using email engagement principles, like database hygiene, refining email properties, optimising email composition, and email testing.

Email delivery problem

Achieving and maintaining a high delivery rate is often more complicated than it seems. From the moment a sender hits send to when an email arrives in the recipient’s inbox, it goes through a complex series of checks to ensure it’s legitimate. And sometimes, even the most honest emails get stuck along the way.

When asked why Everlytic wrote this white paper, Karyn Strybos, Marketing Manager at Everlytic said, “Email delivery is a problem that marketers all over the world face. You spend so much time crafting your message, only to be left in the dark on whether it’s reaching your subscribers’ inboxes. We wanted to share some helpful tips to help marketers increase the chances of their emails being delivered.”

The Email Delivery Guide

In Everlytic’s Email Delivery Guide, Everlytic walks readers through some of the actions they can take in their email creation right now to decrease their emails’ chances of being marked as spam and improve its delivery.

Ursinius Bronkhorst, Everlytic’s Deliverability Manager, says “Email authentication is a must, and one of the simplest ways to improve delivery when using any email platform (Outlook, Everlytic etc.). It provides assurance to the ISPs that you’re who you say you are, making your message more trustworthy and them more likely to deliver your message to the inbox.”

Download the white paper

The technical work that Everlytic does helps their clients’ emails get delivered to their subscribers’ inboxes. But that’s just part of the picture. Download Everlytic’s Email Delivery Guide to explore what else can be done to improve email delivery.

This article is sponsored by Everlytic.

Feature image: Everlytic