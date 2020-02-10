Now you can use Google shortcuts on Siri to search and send emails

Google has revealed new shortcuts now available on iOS that will help improve the speed of access to the company’s apps via Siri.

“With Siri Shortcuts you can simply tap on a suggestion or ask Siri to shortcut the steps to common tasks,” the company said on its website.

This means that iPad and iPhone users can now ask the virtual assistant to “Search with Google” or “Send email” in Gmail.

According to Google, shortcuts can also be added to access Google Drive and YouTube as well.

Users can enable the new shortcuts for Siri via the Shortcuts app.

Last week, the company also revealed new features coming to Google Maps on both iOS and Android in honour of the navigation tool’s 15th birthday.

Feature image: Google