Google Maps gets a new icon, new features to celebrate its 15th birthday

To celebrate Google Maps’ 15th birthday, Google on Thursday revealed a new look, icon and several updates launching on the platform.

“Starting today, you’ll see an updated Google Maps app for Android and iOS that gives you everything you need at your fingertips with five easy-to-access tabs,” the company said on its website.

The new tabs, which include Commute, Explore, Saved, Contribute and Updates, allow you to navigate Maps more efficiently based on what you want to do with the app.

Commute, for example, allows you to set up your daily travel routine while Contribute gives you a platform to share your knowledge and experiences about places you’ve been.

Meanwhile, Explore lets you discover places and events around you and Saved allows you to view all your saved locations in one place.

“The new Updates tab provides you with a feed of trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers,” Google also explained.

Additionally, Maps also features a new icon that captures the traditional Google colours in the shape of a location pin.

The company is also planning on adding new insights for public transport on Google Maps too. These will include information about temperature, accessibility and on-board security. Maps will also be able to tell you if your transport options have a women’s section too.

According to Google, these new insights will roll out globally this March along with the expansion of Live View features as well.

“You’ll be able to quickly see how far away and in which direction a place is,” the company concluded.

Feature image: screenshot, Google Maps via YouTube