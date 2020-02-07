Instagram will now suggest who you should unfollow based on interactions

In an effort to help you manage your followers, Instagram on Thursday revealed a new feature that will show you which accounts you interact with least.

“Just tap ‘Following’ and manage your list from there,” the company said in a tweet.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

Essentially, the new feature outlines who you should unfollow on Instagram based on how often you connect with them.

“You can also sort accounts from earliest to latest followed,” Instagram further noted.

Earlier this week, the company also revealed a new update that allows users to reply to Stories using GIFs.

Feature image: @Instagram via Twitter