Instagram will now suggest who you should unfollow based on interactions

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
In an effort to help you manage your followers, Instagram on Thursday revealed a new feature that will show you which accounts you interact with least.

“Just tap ‘Following’ and manage your list from there,” the company said in a tweet.

Essentially, the new feature outlines who you should unfollow on Instagram based on how often you connect with them.

“You can also sort accounts from earliest to latest followed,” Instagram further noted.

Earlier this week, the company also revealed a new update that allows users to reply to Stories using GIFs.

Feature image: @Instagram via Twitter

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

