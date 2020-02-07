Telkom Mobile is down across South Africa due to a ‘network issue’

If you’re on Telkom Mobile and can’t seem to connect to LTE or place or receive calls, don’t worry, it’s not your phone.

The mobile network on Friday confirmed in a reply to a customer on Twitter that a “network issue”.

Users are also reporting intermittent connections or “server unreachable” errors when trying to call others.

“Dear customers, we are currently experiencing disruptions on our mobile voice and data network which may affect your connectivity,” it added in a later, more verbose update.

“Our team of technicians are working on resolving this. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Telkom Mobile down across South Africa

Nevertheless, users took to the social network to vent their frustration, with some forced to use the service of other mobile networks.

Downdetector suggests the Telkom Mobile issue is affecting the likes of Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

