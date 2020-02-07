Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Telkom Mobile is down across South Africa due to a ‘network issue’

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
telkom mobile

If you’re on Telkom Mobile and can’t seem to connect to LTE or place or receive calls, don’t worry, it’s not your phone.

The mobile network on Friday confirmed in a reply to a customer on Twitter that a “network issue”.

Users are also reporting intermittent connections or “server unreachable” errors when trying to call others.

“Dear customers, we are currently experiencing disruptions on our mobile voice and data network which may affect your connectivity,” it added in a later, more verbose update.

“Our team of technicians are working on resolving this. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Telkom Mobile down across South Africa

Nevertheless, users took to the social network to vent their frustration, with some forced to use the service of other mobile networks.

Downdetector suggests the Telkom Mobile issue is affecting the likes of Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

Feature image: Telkom

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

