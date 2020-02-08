Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Saturday, highly likely on Sunday too

Stage 2 Load shedding will continue through Saturday, likely Sunday and possibly next week too, Eskom announced on Friday night.

The utility continues to perform maintenance on plants some unmentioned plants, it said in the press release, but unplanned outages also remained high at 12 455 MW as of 6pm.

That’s an improvement over Thursday’s 13 217 MW, but remains far above the utility’s goal of 9500 MW.

As Eskom continues to burn diesel and utilise its pumped storage schemes, it may require Sunday to replenish these reserves. And considering the capacity unavailable to the utility, it’s likely that we’ll see load shedding into next week too.

It confirmed that it would update South Africa should load shedding continue beyond Saturday.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn