Infrastructure

Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Saturday, highly likely on Sunday too

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding saturday

Stage 2 Load shedding will continue through Saturday, likely Sunday and possibly next week too, Eskom announced on Friday night.

The utility continues to perform maintenance on plants some unmentioned plants, it said in the press release, but unplanned outages also remained high at 12 455 MW as of 6pm.

That’s an improvement over Thursday’s 13 217 MW, but remains far above the utility’s goal of 9500 MW.

As Eskom continues to burn diesel and utilise its pumped storage schemes, it may require Sunday to replenish these reserves. And considering the capacity unavailable to the utility, it’s likely that we’ll see load shedding into next week too.

It confirmed that it would update South Africa should load shedding continue beyond Saturday.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

