Instagram’s latest update lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

Instagram on Tuesday revealed that you can now reply to Stories using GIFs from Giphy in addition to sending messages and emoji.

This means you can now react to your friends latest Stories using animated images from Giphy’s library, a feature that was previously only available when creating a Story on the platform.

According to Instagram, you can simply update you app to access the new feature.

PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it. — Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020

In January, the company also removed the underused IGTV button from its main app and began testing its Direct Messages service on the web.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn