Instagram’s latest update lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Instagram Stories GIFs

Instagram on Tuesday revealed that you can now reply to Stories using GIFs from Giphy in addition to sending messages and emoji.

This means you can now react to your friends latest Stories using animated images from Giphy’s library, a feature that was previously only available when creating a Story on the platform.

According to Instagram, you can simply update you app to access the new feature.

In January, the company also removed the underused IGTV button from its main app and began testing its Direct Messages service on the web.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

