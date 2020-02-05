For those hoping that load shedding would come to an end at 6am Thursday, we have some bad news for you. Eskom in a…
Instagram’s latest update lets you reply to Stories with GIFs
Instagram on Tuesday revealed that you can now reply to Stories using GIFs from Giphy in addition to sending messages and emoji.
This means you can now react to your friends latest Stories using animated images from Giphy’s library, a feature that was previously only available when creating a Story on the platform.
According to Instagram, you can simply update you app to access the new feature.
PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it.
— Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020
In January, the company also removed the underused IGTV button from its main app and began testing its Direct Messages service on the web.
Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn