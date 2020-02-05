Hail, heavy rain and more: SAWS issues storm warnings across SA

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday issued a slew of storm warnings across the country.

At the time of writing, a total of six warnings for storms have been issued for northern and central parts of South Africa.

Warning:05/02/2020 15h00 TO:05/02/2020 18h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with hail, heavy downpours and strong gusty winds observed west of Hartswater moving towards Hartswater within the next 40 minutes (NC)(05/02/2020). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 5, 2020

Storm warnings in South Africa at the time of writing:

The areas that may be affected by slow moving thunderstorms, heavy rain and localised flooding include:

Gauteng, specifically Midvaal, Lesedi and Ekurhuleni. The warning is in effect from 2.20pm to 6pm Wednesday.

Areas affected by “possible large amounts of small hail, heavy downpours and strong gusty winds” include:

Around Klerksdorp, North-West . The warning is in effect from 2.30pm to 11pm Wednesday.

. The warning is in effect from 2.30pm to 11pm Wednesday. Around Hartswater , between 3pm and 6pm Wednesday.

, between 3pm and 6pm Wednesday. Standerton, Mpumalanga, between 3.30pm and 6pm Wednesday. This warning includes the mention of “large hail”.

Severe thunderstorm warnings, accompanied by “heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds” have been issued in:

Parts of Zululand and uMkhanyakude, KZN. The warning is in effect between 3pm and 8pm Wednesday.

Finally, SAWS has also issued a warning for “severe thunderstorms” with “heavy downpours, damaging hail, excessive lightning and strong winds” for:

Elundini, KZN between 3.30pm and 8pm Wednesday.

