Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Bio & Health Tech

Hail, heavy rain and more: SAWS issues storm warnings across SA

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
storm warning south africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Wednesday issued a slew of storm warnings across the country.

At the time of writing, a total of six warnings for storms have been issued for northern and central parts of South Africa.

Storm warnings in South Africa at the time of writing:

The areas that may be affected by slow moving thunderstorms, heavy rain and localised flooding include:

  • Gauteng, specifically Midvaal, Lesedi and Ekurhuleni. The warning is in effect from 2.20pm to 6pm Wednesday.

Areas affected by “possible large amounts of small hail, heavy downpours and strong gusty winds” include:

  • Around Klerksdorp, North-West. The warning is in effect from 2.30pm to 11pm Wednesday.
  • Around Hartswater, between 3pm and 6pm Wednesday.
  • Standerton, Mpumalanga, between 3.30pm and 6pm Wednesday. This warning includes the mention of “large hail”.

Severe thunderstorm warnings, accompanied by “heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds” have been issued in:

  • Parts of Zululand and uMkhanyakude, KZN. The warning is in effect between 3pm and 8pm Wednesday.

Finally, SAWS has also issued a warning for “severe thunderstorms” with “heavy downpours, damaging hail, excessive lightning and strong winds” for:

  • Elundini, KZN between 3.30pm and 8pm Wednesday.

Follow the South African Weather Service

Weather is fickle and subject to change, so we’d recommend following SAWS on its official Twitter account, especially for updates on the developing weather.

And be sure to bookmark its warnings portal too, where it regularly updates the advisories and more serious information on the daily.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
jacob zuma rifle quad bike tweet
‘Hunting sick notes?’ Jacob Zuma’s latest tweet is definitely a weird one
News 5 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.