Instagram’s removing the underused IGTV button on its home screen

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram will no longer feature the largely underused IGTV button on its home screen.

In a statement to the publication, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that most users access the video-sharing platform through the IGTV Channel in Explore, previews in Instagram’s Feed and the standalone IGTV app.

“Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app,” Facebook said, further noting that the move would also simplify the Instagram app experience.

Though there are still several ways for users to access IGTV on Instagram, which first started off as a vertical video platform before expanding last year, the removal of the homepage button suggests that not many people are actively looking for IGTV content.

With the additional option for users to now upload either a “Short Video” to their Instagram or “Long Video” to IGTV, however, it seems that Instagram is still determined to promote the video-sharing platform anyway.

Meanwhile, over on the web, the company is currently testing its direct messaging feature as well. The feature will allow users to chat on Instagram via the app’s website.

Feature image: Instagram

