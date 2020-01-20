Disney is removing ‘Fox’ from the production company’s future branding

After buying 21st Century Fox in a $71-billion deal last year, Disney is reportedly removing the word “Fox” from the production company’s future branding.

According to Variety, this means that 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures will now become “20th Century Studios” and “Searchlight Pictures” instead.

The change will also result in new logos for the two studios, though these aren’t expected to look too different from the originals.

Of course, as Variety further notes, Fox has a notorious reputation in the media industry that Disney clearly intends distance itself from.

Though the film studios names are set to change, however, Disney is yet to confirm if Fox’s TV production studios will also face the update.

Feature image: Jayme McColgan via Unsplash