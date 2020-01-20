Burn Media Sites
TV & Movies

Disney is removing ‘Fox’ from the production company’s future branding

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Disney Fox

After buying 21st Century Fox in a $71-billion deal last year, Disney is reportedly removing the word “Fox” from the production company’s future branding.

According to Variety, this means that 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures will now become “20th Century Studios” and “Searchlight Pictures” instead.

The change will also result in new logos for the two studios, though these aren’t expected to look too different from the originals.

Of course, as Variety further notes, Fox has a notorious reputation in the media industry that Disney clearly intends distance itself from.

Though the film studios names are set to change, however, Disney is yet to confirm if Fox’s TV production studios will also face the update.

Feature image: Jayme McColgan via Unsplash

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

huawei appgallery
Huawei wil replace Google Maps with TomTom following new deal
Android 20 Jan 2020
News

