Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Trends & Hashtags

2020 Oscars: Twitter celebrates the highlights, surprises and winners

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Read next
Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards, or 2020 Oscars, may have come and gone over the weekend, but fans around the world are still reliving their favourite moments on Twitter.

After wins like Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s role as the Joker and Best Picture for South Korean movie Parasite, the night was packed with impactful moments for fans to marvel at.

Even Eminem showed up to the event and belted out his classic hit “Lose Yourself”, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003. His performance received a standing ovation.

Elton John was also there and claimed a win for Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, fans were, however, more excited about the star meeting up with Eminem backstage.

Other winners from the night included Hair Love for Best Animated Short Film, Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress.

You can check out the full list of winners over on the Oscars website and follow #Oscars on Twitter to keep up with fans’ favourite moments.

Feature image: Mohamed Hassan via Pixabay

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

Read More
johannesburg flooding cut-off low rain cape town cold front, ekurhuleni
SAWS warning: More heavy rain, possible flooding in Gauteng today
Natural World & Green Tech 10 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.