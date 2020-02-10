2020 Oscars: Twitter celebrates the highlights, surprises and winners

The 92nd Academy Awards, or 2020 Oscars, may have come and gone over the weekend, but fans around the world are still reliving their favourite moments on Twitter.

After wins like Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s role as the Joker and Best Picture for South Korean movie Parasite, the night was packed with impactful moments for fans to marvel at.

Joaquin Phoenix winning Academy Award for Best Actor a the Joker is well deserved. I’m glad to see he his return to acting where he belongs. #Oscars #JoaquinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/MVM6RithGR — Cameron Grant (@extracoolcam101) February 10, 2020

A NON ENGLISH film #Parasite has swept FOUR major #Oscars of the night, maybe they fucking snapped. pic.twitter.com/C4droOLlaC — ♕ calil (@steponmechaeng) February 10, 2020

Big respect to “Parasite” being the first foreign movie to win best picture, as a person who adore foreign cinema this is wonderful news & Sanda Oh’s reaction was everything! #oscars pic.twitter.com/fSqWhUx0mY — JAMΞS (@NormaJeansBaker) February 10, 2020

Even Eminem showed up to the event and belted out his classic hit “Lose Yourself”, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003. His performance received a standing ovation.

Eminem just made the stage on fire🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VuXzOJNIIZ — 3laa 3bbas (@3laaferguson) February 10, 2020

Just when I thought the #Oscars were getting boring THEY BRING OUT F-CKING EMINEM WITH LOSE YOURSELF!!!!#Oscars #Eminem standing O for the GOAT 🔥

epic moment 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XDCJ2kMo5a — Hemanth Ramesh (@Hemanth_Ramesh1) February 10, 2020

After 17 damn years after winning an Oscar!!! He made it much more memorable……

Eminem with the standing ovation ✊ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gV2jgie5WI — Aishvi Arya (@AishviArya) February 10, 2020

Elton John was also there and claimed a win for Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, fans were, however, more excited about the star meeting up with Eminem backstage.

can we take some time to appreciate Elton John & Eminem performing on the same #Oscars night? pic.twitter.com/OjhnYoNMYt — e.r. (@FiebreDeJack) February 10, 2020

Elton John and Eminem in 2001 and 2020. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f5rYlbemF3 — EMINEM (@Eminem_Posts__) February 10, 2020

Other winners from the night included Hair Love for Best Animated Short Film, Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor and Renée Zellweger for Best Actress.

You can check out the full list of winners over on the Oscars website and follow #Oscars on Twitter to keep up with fans’ favourite moments.

Feature image: Mohamed Hassan via Pixabay