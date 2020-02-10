Burn Media Sites
Natural World & Green Tech

SAWS warning: More heavy rain, possible flooding in Gauteng today

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
johannesburg flooding cut-off low rain cape town cold front, ekurhuleni

After a weekend of torrential rain across much of South Africa, areas around Johannesburg are in for some more wet weather and possible flooding on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday afternoon issued a warning for “severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours” and “localised flooding” for the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Warnings are also currently in effect for parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West.

SAWS is blaming the warnings in some areas on “slow-moving thunderstorms”.

Weekend flooding across Gauteng

On Sunday, parts of Gauteng were under water. Twitter users turned into citizen journalists and amateur meteorologists, sending through images and videos of the conditions.

Incredibly though, Gauteng didn’t see the most rainfall on Sunday, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo did.

Big rainfall amounts across South Africa

According to SAWS data, Graskop in Mpumalanga saw 186 mm of rainfall between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday.

Punda Maria, Limpopo (172 mm) and Levubu, Limpopo (115 mm) saw other notable rainfall amounts.

For Gauteng, Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International saw just 24 mm, while Irene received 50 mm in 24 hours.

Follow the South African Weather Service for updates

Weather is fickle and subject to change, so we’d recommend following SAWS on its official Twitter account, especially for updates on the developing weather across Gauteng and surrounds.

And be sure to bookmark its warnings portal too, where it regularly updates the advisories and more serious information on the daily.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

