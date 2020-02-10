SAWS warning: More heavy rain, possible flooding in Gauteng today

After a weekend of torrential rain across much of South Africa, areas around Johannesburg are in for some more wet weather and possible flooding on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday afternoon issued a warning for “severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours” and “localised flooding” for the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Warning:10/02/2020 13h40 TO:10/02/2020 16h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with heavy downpours leading to localized flooding observed near Springs (Ekurhuleni) in Gauteng moving slowly north-westwards. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2020

Warnings are also currently in effect for parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the North West.

SAWS is blaming the warnings in some areas on “slow-moving thunderstorms”.

Weekend flooding across Gauteng

On Sunday, parts of Gauteng were under water. Twitter users turned into citizen journalists and amateur meteorologists, sending through images and videos of the conditions.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in this heavy rain

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg has seen some localised flooding this morning, with some rivers overflowing and preventing motorists from crossing.

Grateful. Take care when driving to #LIOvRED rugby game pic.twitter.com/1eG06QcQft — Southern Staying South Africa (@SouthernStaying) February 8, 2020

Incredibly though, Gauteng didn’t see the most rainfall on Sunday, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo did.

Big rainfall amounts across South Africa

According to SAWS data, Graskop in Mpumalanga saw 186 mm of rainfall between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday.

Punda Maria, Limpopo (172 mm) and Levubu, Limpopo (115 mm) saw other notable rainfall amounts.

For Gauteng, Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International saw just 24 mm, while Irene received 50 mm in 24 hours.

First rainfall figures out this morning measured at 8 AM. More than 100mm of rain fell in eastern parts of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga in the past 24 hours. 186mm in Graskop, 172mm in Punda Maria. pic.twitter.com/yeGMHGJZLg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2020

Follow the South African Weather Service for updates

