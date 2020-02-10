Burn Media Sites
Matthew Perry finally joins Instagram, amasses 4.6m followers in three days

Shereesa Moodley
Matthew Perry Instagram

Friends fans rejoice, Matthew Perry has finally joined Instagram.

The star, who played Chandler on the hit 90s show, joined the social media platform last week to much excitement. So much, in fact, that Perry already has nearly five-million followers in his three days on the platform.

“This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…” the actor said in his inaugural post featuring a GIF of a scene from Friends.

All the ‘Friends’ are now on Instagram

For fans who still love binging the show, Matthew Perry’s presence means that the entire main cast of Friends can now be followed and stalked on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston, the last cast member to join Instagram before Perry, still holds the record for the most amount of followers between the six stars.

In fact, since joining in October 2019, Aniston now has just over 27-million followers while Courteney Cox comes in second with 7.7-million.

David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, meanwhile, boast a respectable 4.1, 5 and 5.7-million followers respectively.

Feature image: screenshot, Matthew Perry via Instagram

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

