Google doesn’t want you sideloading its apps on Huawei phones

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google apps Huawei

Google on Friday released a statement warning users not to sideload apps like YouTube or Gmail on new Huawei devices following last year’s trade ban in the United States.

According to the company, while new Huawei devices are not Play Protect certified and therefore cannot access Google apps from the Play Store, sideloaded apps from third parties are also not safe.

“In addition, sideloaded Google apps will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised,” Google explained.

This means that Huawei users sporting the company’s latest devices should not attempt to download Google apps for the sake of safety and security. Users with older devices, however, remain supported.

“We have continued to work with Huawei, in compliance with government regulations, to provide security updates and updates to Google’s apps and services on existing devices, and we will continue to do so as long as it is permitted,” Google noted.

Huawei, meanwhile, continues to work on its own version of smartphone essentials, including a new operating system and a replacement for Google Maps.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

News

