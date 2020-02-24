After launching a “dedicated experience” in Google Search for this year’s Oscars, Google on Friday revealed a similar feature on Google News for Brazil’s Carnaval festival.

“When you search for Carnaval on desktop and mobile devices, you’ll see an interactive topic, which will keep you updated on breaking news, help plan your schedule with parade routes and lineups,” the company said on its website.

Additionally, Google News will also recommend DIY ideas for make-up and costumes and provide users with safety updates about the popular event too.

“These features will be available across desktop, iOS and Android platforms in Brazilian Portuguese but accessible to you from anywhere in the world,” the company revealed.

The five-day Carnaval is currently taking place in Brazil until 26 February.

Feature image: Google