Google Search adds ‘dedicated experience’ for fans ahead of 2020 Oscars

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Google Oscars 2020

With the Oscars just days away, Google on Wednesday revealed a new “dedicated experience” in Search that helps users find all the information they’re looking for about the event.

“Starting today, when you search ‘Oscars 2020′ on your phone you can explore the Oscars’ history, including past category winners, and see a full list of this year’s nominees,” said the company on its news blog.

Additionally, users can add “Oscars” to the name of a celebrity in Search to find out more about their careers, view cameos, and find lists of Oscar-nominated movies.

“If you’re looking for a photo of your favourite star from the red carpet, funny moments or acceptance speeches, you’ll be able to find live images from Getty and video highlights from ABC right on Search,” Google added.

According to the company, the information on Search will be updated live throughout the show as well.

Meanwhile, users can also ask the Google Assistant for Oscars-related information too with phrases like “Hey Google, who’s nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars” and “Hey Google, when are the Oscars”.

On the night of the Oscars, users will also be able to share GIFs straight from the event via Google’s Tenor or GIF keyboard on both Android and iOS.

The ceremony will take place on Monday 10 February 2020.

Feature image: Google

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

