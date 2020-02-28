You can now play Microsoft’s browser surfing game offline on the new Edge Chromium browser, according to a tweet by the company’s Senior Programme Manager.

The game, which the company first launched as an Easter egg revealing Edge’s new logo back in 2019, allows users to surf in three different modes to score points, beat time limits and avoid obstacles.

Additionally, the surfer game also supports gamepad, touch and keyboard controls too, so users can play the game through their preferred medium.

Though currently in developer mode, you can access the game via edge://surf/ on your Edge browser.

Feature image: screenshot, @MasterDevwi via Twitter