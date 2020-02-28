Burn Media Sites
Dear procrastinators, you can now play Microsoft Edge’s hidden surfing game offline

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Microsoft Edge surf game

You can now play Microsoft’s browser surfing game offline on the new Edge Chromium browser, according to a tweet by the company’s Senior Programme Manager.

The game, which the company first launched as an Easter egg revealing Edge’s new logo back in 2019, allows users to surf in three different modes to score points, beat time limits and avoid obstacles.

Additionally, the surfer game also supports gamepad, touch and keyboard controls too, so users can play the game through their preferred medium.

Though currently in developer mode, you can access the game via edge://surf/ on your Edge browser.

Feature image: screenshot, @MasterDevwi via Twitter

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

