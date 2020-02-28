Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

Two South Africans test positive for coronavirus in Japan – health ministry

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
south africa coronavirus

Two South Africans who were working aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s health ministry confirmed.

In a statement to News24, the ministry explained that 12 of the ship’s crew were South Africans. Some 3700 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess were quarantined earlier this month.

The two passengers, while testing positive, are currently showing no symptoms. They’re receiving treatment in Japan. The other 10 will be placed in quarantine for a further two weeks.

The news comes just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that nearly 200 South African citizens in Wuhan will be repatriated.

Earlier on Friday, Nigeria announced that its first case was reported.

Nigeria’s case brings the total of confirmed cases in Africa to three (including one in Algeria, one in Egypt), but that pales in comparison to global numbers.

At the time of writing and according to Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus dashboard, 83 389 cases have been confirmed globally of which 78 824 are in mainland China.

South Korea currently has more than 2000 confirmed cases.

Follow Memeburn’s coronavirus coverage here.

Feature image: WHO recommends frequently washing your hands as a preventative measure, Burst via Pexels

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

