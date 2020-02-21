After implementing new policies surrounding manipulated media on its platform earlier this month, Twitter is now reportedly testing labels for misinformation from public figures and politicians too.

According a leak sent to NBC News, red and orange labels will appear below offending tweets of public figures and mark them as “Harmfully Misleading”.

Additionally, the labels will include links to factually correct information sourced from the platform’s “community reports”, another new feature that allows users to help ensure information on Twitter is truthful.

“We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter,” a company spokesperson reportedly said, confirming that the test is just one of the ways it may tackle misinformation in the future.

Should the company implement the labels and “community reports” feature, users will also have a chance to earn points and badges on Twitter too.

The experiments come after Twitter banned political advertising on its platform in October last year in an effort to reduce inauthentic behaviour.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/ Memeburn