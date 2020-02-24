Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

No load shedding on Monday after units return to service

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding monday

Monday will be free of load shedding according to Eskom, after the utility returned four generating plants to working order on Sunday.

In a tweeted statement, the utility announced that Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations will all return to service on Monday.

It’s a big bump, and a needed one as well.

Unplanned outages increased on Sunday to 11 205 MW, while maintenance is rendering just over 6 000 MW offline too.

It’s one of the more positive updates we’ve seen from Eskom in a while, which had to implement Stage 2 load shedding at the end of last week due to a shortage in capacity.

When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

