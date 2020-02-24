Google on Friday released a statement warning users not to sideload apps like YouTube or Gmail on new Huawei devices following last year’s trade…
No load shedding on Monday after units return to service
Monday will be free of load shedding according to Eskom, after the utility returned four generating plants to working order on Sunday.
In a tweeted statement, the utility announced that Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations will all return to service on Monday.
It’s a big bump, and a needed one as well.
Unplanned outages increased on Sunday to 11 205 MW, while maintenance is rendering just over 6 000 MW offline too.
Date: 23 February 2020
No loadshedding expected tomorrow as outlook is positive, with four generation units returning to service@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/4xsFJKcS7i
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 23, 2020
It’s one of the more positive updates we’ve seen from Eskom in a while, which had to implement Stage 2 load shedding at the end of last week due to a shortage in capacity.
When is your city or municipality load shedding on Monday?
We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource.
Best UPS units in South Africa
If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.
Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn