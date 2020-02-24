No load shedding on Monday after units return to service

Monday will be free of load shedding according to Eskom, after the utility returned four generating plants to working order on Sunday.

In a tweeted statement, the utility announced that Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations will all return to service on Monday.

It’s a big bump, and a needed one as well.

Unplanned outages increased on Sunday to 11 205 MW, while maintenance is rendering just over 6 000 MW offline too.

It’s one of the more positive updates we’ve seen from Eskom in a while, which had to implement Stage 2 load shedding at the end of last week due to a shortage in capacity.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn