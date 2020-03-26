13 hours ago Thank you! And that’s it. Thank you for joining us during the launch event. Stay tuned to Gearburn for more coverage…
Huawei P40 series launch liveblog
-
Thank you!
And that’s it.
Thank you for joining us during the launch event. Stay tuned to Gearburn for more coverage of the phones in the coming weeks.
Until the next one, keep safe and stay at home, South Africa!
-
Prices!
Finally, these are device’s prices:
The Huawei Watch GT 2 Champagne Edition will cost between 249-229 euro. The GT 2e will be priced at 199 euro.
Now for the P40 series:
- P40 – 799 euro – available from 7 April
- P40 Pro – 999 euro – Available from 7 April (8GB/256GB storage)
- P40 Pro Plus – 1399 eruo – Available June 2020 (8GB/512GB storage)
SA pricing and availability has not yet been revealed.
-
New Huawei Watch GT 2 ‘Champaign Gold Edition’
The new edition of the Huawei Watch GT is also now official, complete with motion watch faces, automatic workout detection, water resistance up to 50 metres, heart rate monitoring under water, yoga tracking, and heart rate monitoring.
It’s now available in a Champagne Gold Edition.
There’s also a GT 2e, which is aimed at younger folk looking to get active.
-
Huawei Sound X
The company’s not done yet. It’s also announcing a new smart speaker called the Sound X which features touch controls and “shaking bass”.
It also packs 144 watts of peak power with 40Hz deep bass.
-
‘Hey Celia’
You won’t have access to Google Assistant, but Huawei’s bringing its own voice assistant to the P40 series,.
Say “Hey Celia” to access Huawei’s assistant to place calls, adjust settings, and set reminders.
-
eSIM support
Finally, eSIM support comes to the Huawei P40 series, which means you can still use two SIM cards with Huawei’s Nano Memory expansion card.
All phones support 5G too, and use the Kirin 990 chipset. It supports WiFi 6 too.
-
Videography features
Yu’s also touting the P40 Pro’s videography prowess, including an ISO sensitivity of 51 200, and the “best low light video ever” compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
You can also record in 4K with zoom, which means more detailed moon shots.
Dual-View video also features, which lets users shoot with the wide-angle and primary cine camera simultaneously.
Finally, there’s also an audio zoom feature. The phone features three microphones at the top, bottom, and back of the device.
-
32MP selfie camera
The P40 Pro features a 32MP autofocus selfie camera with an IR depth sensor, ambient and prox sensor. This powers face unlock (even in low light), gesture control, and AI private view.
The camera can record in 4K too with additional bokeh effects too.
-
Golden Snap powers better photography
The P40 series now uses AI to recognise the best camera snap when rapid-firing shots. Huawei’s calling it the “Golden Snap”. It’s nifty for when snapping objects moving quickly, or when subjects blink during portraits.
The AI can now also “remove passersby” by completely removing people from the background when taking portraits. Crazy!
Oh, and you can also remove reflections on images shot through windows. Great for window shopping or taking shots out of plane windows.
-
100x zoom
Yu explains that P40 Pro has 100x max zoom with 10x optical zoom. This allows users to grab more detail in their long-range shots.